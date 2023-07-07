Maryland man breaks state record for largest snakehead fish caught

Damien Cook broke the record for the biggest northern snakehead fish caught in Maryland on Wednesday.

The fish measured 36 inches long and weighed 21 pounds, breaking the previously-held record of 19.9 pounds.

Photo via Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Cook, who lives in Rhodesdale, caught the fish while kayaking in the Chesapeake, where northern snakehead are very popular, especially in Dorchester County’s tidal river system. Native to Asia, the northern snakehead is an invasive species because it has no natural predators in the United States.

The voracious water predators have recently become popular for sportfishing in Maryland.

Cook says he has been fishing for snakeheads for seven years. He’s currently the owner of Lowland Outfitters, where Cook and his team take customers on guided tours to catch their own snakeheads.



