Maryland man arrested for fatal Poolesville hit-and-run

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The Brief A Frederick man was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Poolesville. The crash left Dakota Joseph Grimsby of Poolesville dead on Sunday, Sept. 20. A tip from a resident helped police to identify Travis Edward Lowe as the suspect.



A Maryland man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man dead in Poolesville, Montgomery County police said.

What we know:

Travis Edward Lowe, 26, of Frederick, was arrested on Monday and charged with failure to remain on the scene of a deadly collision and other traffic charges related to a crash that killed 27-year-old Dakota Joseph Grimsby.

The crash was reported on Sunday, Sept. 20, around 2 a.m. in the area of Fisher Avenue and Milford Mill Road.

A preliminary investigation found that Grimsby was hit by a vehicle while walking in the area of 19630 Fisher Avenue. Lowe left the scene, continuing westbound on Fisher Avenue toward Elgin Road, police said.

READ MORE | 27-year-old man struck and killed in hit-and-run on Fisher Avenue in Poolesville

Grimsby suffered life-threatening injuries and died at a local hospital.

Detectives found debris from a vehicle on the scene, which indicated that the vehicle may have been a 2020-2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 or 3500 pickup truck.

Police said a tip from a resident helped identify Lowe as a suspect. Detectives then found a white Chevrolet Silverado with damage to the front at a business in Frederick. They identified Lowe as the driver connected to the crash.

Officials said an investigation into the crash may take several weeks or months to complete. Lowe was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is awaiting a bond hearing.