Fleeing driver dead after jumping from I-495 overpass in Montgomery County, police say

Authorities say a driver fleeing the scene of a crash died Sunday after jumping over the railing of an Interstate 495 overpass and falling onto a road below in Montgomery County.

The Brief The driver struck an unattended pickup truck being towed by a tow truck. Witnesses reported the driver fleeing on foot along the shoulder of I‑495. He jumped over the railing onto Stoney Brook Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The incident was reported shortly after 7 p.m. on the outer loop past Georgia Avenue. Troopers responding to a multi‑vehicle crash received several reports of a man running along the northbound shoulder toward Connecticut Avenue wearing gray pants and no shirt.

Preliminary reports say the 18‑year‑old was driving a blue Ford Fusion when, for reasons still under investigation, he struck an unattended blue Chevrolet pickup truck being towed by a white tow truck. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told police the driver fled on foot along the shoulder. Moments later, a trooper arrived and located him before he jumped over the railing onto Stoney Brook Drive, falling about 50 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.