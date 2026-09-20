Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Fisher Avenue in Poolesville

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The Brief A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 19600 block of Fisher Avenue on Sept. 20. Preliminary information indicates the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene, and police are continuing to investigate.



A man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash on Fisher Avenue in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Montgomery County Department of Police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 19600 block of Fisher Avenue in Poolesville for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, emergency responders located an adult male victim.

Preliminary information from police indicates the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.

What's next:

Authorities stated the driver who struck the man did not stay at the scene and drove away before emergency responders arrived.

Montgomery County police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the hit-and-run crash.