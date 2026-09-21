Maryland man charged with stealing more than $1 million from dozens of seniors

A Hyattsville man has been charged in a fraud scheme that authorities say stole more than $1 million from senior citizens and other victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

The Brief Authorities say Roy Dave Davis obtained personally identifiable information for numerous customers Officials say he made more than 1,500 fraudulent ATM withdrawals totaling more than $1 million They say he defrauded more than 40 victims, targeting senior citizens who averaged 81 years old



Prosecutors say Roy Dave Davis, 34, obtained personally identifiable information for numerous customers of a financial institution beginning in May 2023.

They say he then changed the mailing addresses on victims’ accounts to locations he controlled in Maryland, ordered debit cards in their names and used those cards to make ATM withdrawals and direct purchases.

Officials said Davis made more than 1,500 fraudulent ATM withdrawals totaling more than $1 million. They also allege he used victims’ debit cards to buy more than $100,000 in luxury fashion items.

Authorities say Davis defrauded more than 40 victims, targeting senior citizens who averaged 81 years old. They also say he obtained and used debit cards belonging to small businesses, deceased individuals and a charter school.

If convicted, Davis faces up to 30 years in federal prison.