Maryland man arrested in DC road rage gun incident, police say

The Brief Police say the suspect pointed a gun at a driver after a traffic dispute. Officers recovered a firearm and arrested the man without incident. The suspect, David Anthony Jennings, was charged with multiple firearm‑related offenses.



Police have arrested a Maryland man accused of pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in northwest D.C., according to authorities.

What we know:

The confrontation happened around 10 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of 7th Street. Police said the victim was driving behind the suspect when a traffic dispute escalated and the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim.

Officers located the suspect nearby a short time later. Police say a firearm was recovered, and the man was taken into custody without incident.

Officials identified the suspect as 57‑year‑old David Anthony Jennings of Brandywine, Maryland. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license.