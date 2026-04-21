Maryland man arrested in DC road rage gun incident, police say
WASHINGTON - Police have arrested a Maryland man accused of pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in northwest D.C., according to authorities.
What we know:
The confrontation happened around 10 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of 7th Street. Police said the victim was driving behind the suspect when a traffic dispute escalated and the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim.
Officers located the suspect nearby a short time later. Police say a firearm was recovered, and the man was taken into custody without incident.
Officials identified the suspect as 57‑year‑old David Anthony Jennings of Brandywine, Maryland. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.