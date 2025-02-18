Maryland man arrested after brandishing gun during road rage incident in DC: police
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Maryland man has been arrested and charged after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident.
The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Melvin Lasane, of Temple Hills, Maryland. Lasane was arrested and charged with assault and dangerous weapon.
According to D.C. police, Lasane was driving a black Infiniti SUV on I-295, pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, brandished a handgun, and pointed it at the victim on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 2:49 p.m. Police say Lasane then verbally berated the victim before fleeing the scene.
The Source: Information from the Metropolitan Police Department contributed to this report.