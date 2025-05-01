Maryland man accused of attempting to abduct girl, driving under influence: police

The Brief A Maryland man has been charged with attempted child abduction, attempted kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, and driving under the influence. 55-year-old Gary Lee Plummer is accused of attempting to abduct a girl while driving under the influence.



A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with an alleged child abduction after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The suspect has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Lee Plummer, of Walkersville. Plummer has been charged with attempted child abduction, attempted kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, and driving under the influence.

A Maryland State Trooper from the Frederick Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Taurus in the 8700 block of Woodsboro Pike around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The trooper observed signs of impairment, which led to the arrest of Plummer.

Following the arrest, police say they received a report of an attempted child abduction that had occurred in the same area. According to police, the two victims, both juvenile girls, said Plummer accosted them while walking in the same area prior to the traffic stop.

According to the victims, Plummer attempted to pull one of them into his vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

He is currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center awaiting an appearance before a district court commissioner.