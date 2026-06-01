Maryland mail-in ballot counting begins after statewide errors

The Brief Officials begin counting mail‑in ballots ahead of the June 23 primary. A statewide ballot error led to more than half a million replacement ballots. A congressional committee is investigating as election workers continue reviewing ballots.



Maryland’s primary election process moves forward Monday as officials begin counting mail‑in ballots already returned by voters, despite a ballot mix‑up that has prompted a congressional inquiry and calls for a federal investigation.

What we know:

Election workers across the state have started reviewing and canvassing mail‑in ballots ahead of the June 23 primary.

The process comes after a statewide ballot error forced officials to reissue more than half a million ballots.

The controversy centers on a printing vendor mistake that caused some voters to receive ballots for the wrong political party.

Because officials could not determine which voters were affected, replacement ballots were mailed to every Maryland voter who requested a mail‑in ballot.

The issue is now drawing national attention. A congressional committee has launched an investigation and is demanding answers from state election officials by next week. President Trump has also called for a Justice Department investigation.

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said there is no evidence of wrongdoing, describing the problem as a vendor error and noting that ballot mistakes can occur during elections. Election officials say safeguards remain in place and insist the integrity of the election has not been compromised.

Jared DeMarinis, Maryland’s state administrator of elections, said the only viable option was to send replacement ballots to all potentially affected voters, adding that most voters ultimately received the correct ballot and officials are "comforted by that."

Officials are urging voters to use the replacement ballot they received. If both an original and replacement ballot are returned, only one vote will be counted.

As the congressional investigation continues, Maryland election workers remain focused on reviewing and counting ballots already arriving ahead of the June 23 primary.