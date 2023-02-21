Expand / Collapse search

Maryland lottery players won more than $29.9M last week

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Lottery
FOX 5 DC

Maryland Lottery official talks odds of winning $700M jackpot

FOX 5's DMV Zone is talking to Maryland Lottery to find out what our chances of winning that $700M jackpot actually are and how much money we could take home.

BETHESDA - 29 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were redeemed or sold across Maryland last week. 

Maryland Lottery and Gaming say three scratch-off players won six-digit prizes last week – a $250,000 winner in Westminster and two $100,000 winners in Hyattsville and Laurel. 

The Maryland Lottery paid more than $29.9 million in prizes from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19. 

A number of winning tickets sold throughout the state are still unclaimed, including a winning $50,000 ticket sold in Upper Marlboro. 

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. 