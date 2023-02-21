Maryland lottery players won more than $29.9M last week

29 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were redeemed or sold across Maryland last week.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming say three scratch-off players won six-digit prizes last week – a $250,000 winner in Westminster and two $100,000 winners in Hyattsville and Laurel.

The Maryland Lottery paid more than $29.9 million in prizes from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19.

A number of winning tickets sold throughout the state are still unclaimed, including a winning $50,000 ticket sold in Upper Marlboro.

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps.