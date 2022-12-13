Westminster bike shop owner killed in fire at business; 30 others displaced from apartment building

The owner of a Carroll County bike shop was killed after a fire broke out in the business early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to Whites Bicycles on West Main Street in Westminster just after 5:15 a.m. Monday where they found heavy smoke in the building.

Several tenants from the apartments above the business were rescued. Firefighters found 55-year-old Bradley White inside his business. White was pulled from the building and transported to Carroll Hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the fire started in the office of the bike shop and spread to the apartments and a restaurant. Officials say at least 30 residents were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.