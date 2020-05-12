Maryland Gov Hogan will give DC suburbs latitude during reopening process

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is expected to announce relaxed restrictions as the state begins to climb out of the COVID-19 crisis, but the counties in the DC area may be among those give more leeway to take a slower path.

In the days following Hogan’s comments that if favorable trends and declining numbers persist, Maryland may be ready to begin the gradual reopening process, leaders in places like Montgomery County and Prince George’s County expressed concerns.

Both counties were still seeing high numbers - and health officials in Prince George’s County said they were not seeing a flattening curve.

On Tuesday, county officials said the governor will give them more latitude to maintain stay-at-home guidelines – a move that parallels Virginia, where suburban D.C. counties have been exempted from the state’s move to reopen.

Last week, the governor announced that some restrictions on state parks and beaches would be lifted, and physicians and health facilities would be given license to resume elective procedures.

Hogan has maintained that the state would follow White House guidelines regarding setting a date for reopening: two weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, and having an infrastructure in place to handle a hospital surge should the virus rebound.

The Governor said the state must have made progress on four key elements to be able to consider a plan for recovery, including expanded testing capacity, increased hospital surge capacity, ramping up the supply of PPE, and robust contact tracing.

Officials from the District, Maryland and Virginia say they have been working in concert to control the virus.

Hogan ordered all “non-essential businesses” closed on March 23.

The closures included restaurants – except for take-out and delivery, bars, hair salons and barbershops, casinos, racetracks, simulcast betting facilities, enclosed malls, “certain recreational establishments, and “certain recreational establishments and certain retail businesses."

Essential businesses – such as medical facilities, construction companies, or emergency services – were permitted to remain open.

