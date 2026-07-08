Maryland lawmakers prepare for special session over redistricting

A political showdown is brewing over Maryland’s congressional districts as lawmakers prepare to return to Annapolis next month for a special session that could reshape how future congressional maps are drawn.

The Brief • A political showdown is brewing over Maryland’s congressional districts as lawmakers prepare for a special session.

• Republicans call the proposal a power grab while Democrats say it protects fair representation.

• The amendment would take effect during the 2028 redistricting process if voters approve it.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says the proposal has already sparked a political battle, with Republicans calling it a power grab and Democrats arguing it’s about protecting fair representation.

The special session begins in less than a month, and while lawmakers won’t vote on new congressional maps, they will debate a constitutional amendment that could change the rules for drawing them in the future.

It comes as redistricting battles continue nationwide. Democrats currently hold seven of Maryland’s eight congressional seats, and Republicans contend the amendment is an effort to eliminate the state’s only GOP‑held district.

RELATED: Maryland lawmakers to meet in August for special session on redistricting

Gov. Wes Moore says Maryland can’t afford to sit on the sidelines while other states redraw maps in ways that weaken voting rights and fair representation. Supporters say the proposal prepares the state for future legal challenges, while critics argue it would further strengthen Democrats’ advantage in Maryland’s congressional delegation.

Political analysts point to neighboring Virginia, where a similar effort ran into legal trouble because of its timing.

Maryland’s proposal would not affect the current election cycle. Instead, it would take effect during the 2028 redistricting process if voters approve it.

If lawmakers pass the amendment during the Aug. 3–5 special session, it would still need voter approval before becoming part of the state constitution.