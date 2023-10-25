Maryland Judge Andrew Wilkinson's funeral set for Friday

The funeral for the Maryland judge who was shot and killed outside his Hagerstown home will be held on Friday.

Loved ones will gather to remember the Honorable Judge Andrew Wilkinson at the Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church in Hagerstown.

In addition to sharing the funeral details, Judge Wilkinson's family put out a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their thoughts and prayers.

49-year-old Pedro Argote – the man accused of killing Wilkinson – was found dead in a wooded area in Washington County Thursday.

Last Thursday, the circuit court judge presided over Argote's divorce hearing mere hours before the shooting.

Later that day, authorities say, Argote showed up at Judge Andrew Wilkinson’s home and shot him to death in his driveway. Now a wanted man, Argote remains at large amid a law enforcement search spanning several states.

Wilkinson ruled against Argote after hearing testimony from his wife and an adult daughter, who said he controlled every aspect of their lives, keeping them isolated and subjecting them to various acts of violence in recent years.

Police have pointed to the judge’s decision as a motive for the shooting, which sent a shock wave through Maryland’s legal community.

Read the Wilkinson family's full statement below:

"My family and I are touched by the overwhelming response from family, friends, co-workers, local and state politicians, and Governor Moore. We are grateful for their prayers, thoughts, and love during this tragic time. This is such an unexpected loss to us, and words do not exist to describe the amazing person Drew was. Our family would especially like to thank local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies for their immediate and continued response to this tragedy. Drew would be very grateful for all of your efforts for both us and the community."

Funeral arrangements for Hon. Andrew Wilkinson:

Friday, October 27

Service begins at 10:00 a.m.

Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church

1525 Oak Hill Avenue

Hagerstown, 21742

The Associated Press contributed to this report.