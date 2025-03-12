Maryland job fair focuses on federal employees affected by recent layoffs
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A Maryland job fair is focusing on federal employees who have recently been affected by layoffs.
What we know:
The Federal Employee Career Transition & Resource Fair is scheduled for March 12 at The Hotel at the University of Maryland.
The job fair will allow jobseekers to connect with employers and resource partners, and to explore employment opportunities with municipalities, Prince George’s County agencies, State of Maryland agencies, and private sector employers.
Acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara Jackson is expected to speak at the event.
Job fair details:
Wednesday, March 12 · 10am - 2pm EDT
The Hotel at The University of Maryland
7777 Baltimore Avenue College Park, MD 20740
Attendees should register online for free.