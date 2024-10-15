Expand / Collapse search

Maryland house fire leaves 1 woman in critical condition

Published  October 15, 2024 3:15pm EDT
Prince George's County Fire Department
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - One woman is in critical condition following a house fire in Maryland. 

Prince George's County Fire and Rescue officials responded to a home in Seat Pleasant at 12:51 p.m. for the report of a house fire. Upon arrival, officials discovered an attic fire in the single-family home.

Maryland house fire 

Officials say one woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

The cause of the fire and total amount of damage remains under investigation. 

