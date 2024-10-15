Maryland house fire leaves 1 woman in critical condition
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - One woman is in critical condition following a house fire in Maryland.
Prince George's County Fire and Rescue officials responded to a home in Seat Pleasant at 12:51 p.m. for the report of a house fire. Upon arrival, officials discovered an attic fire in the single-family home.
Maryland house fire
Officials say one woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the fire and total amount of damage remains under investigation.
