Maryland house fire leaves 1 woman in critical condition

One woman is in critical condition following a house fire in Maryland.

Prince George's County Fire and Rescue officials responded to a home in Seat Pleasant at 12:51 p.m. for the report of a house fire. Upon arrival, officials discovered an attic fire in the single-family home.

Maryland house fire

Officials say one woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire and total amount of damage remains under investigation.

