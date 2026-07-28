DC Pepco customers face potential disconnections as pause on 90-day shutoffs ends

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The Brief Some Pepco customers could have their service disconnected as a pause on shutoffs ends. The protection period prevented shutoffs for customers who owe less than $1,000. The end of the moratorium comes as residents raise concerns about increasing electric bills.



Tens of thousands of residential utility customers across Washington, D.C. could have their service disconnected as a 90-day moratorium preventing electricity shutoffs comes to an end.

What we know:

The protection period, which applied to customers who owe less than $1,000, was established after concerns were raised about rising electric bills. The moratorium was enacted after a D.C. court rejected the approval of Pepco's multi-year rate plan and ordered it back for further review.

With more than 300,000 residential Pepco customers across the District, the end of the pause will leave many residents struggling to manage financial strains caused by recent utility rate spikes.

For many D.C. residents, recent monthly electric statements have represented an increase in their normal living expenses.

What they're saying:

Tyleya Guest, a Pepco customer who lives in Northeast D.C., described experiencing a severe jump in her monthly utility costs over the past few months.

"I think about three months ago my bill is usually around 50–60 dollars a month and it was 370-something; this month's bill alone is 187," Guest said. "I'm going to have to pay, and I know I'll have to do payment plans because I just can't afford the bill all at once."

Pepco responds

In response to the end of the moratorium, Pepco emphasized its efforts to assist affected residents who face past-due balances.

"With the District's pause on disconnections ending, Pepco is focused on supporting customers and has assistance available to help," the utility company said in a statement.

Pepco is encouraging customers who are concerned about their utility bills or potential disconnections to contact the company directly to explore financial relief options. Available support measures include setting up structured payment arrangements and enrolling in customer assistance programs.