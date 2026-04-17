'I’m still in shock': Student describes discovering camera in girls’ dressing room

The Brief James Mulhern, 43, a Montgomery County employee, was released on $10,000 bond after being charged with secretly recording girls in a high school dressing room. Students reportedly discovered the camera and alerted a teacher; investigators found about 200 files on the device. Mulhern faces strict release conditions and up to 25 years in prison if convicted, with a court hearing set for May 15.



A Montgomery County employee accused of secretly recording girls in a high school dressing room has been released from jail on bond, as new details emerge about how students uncovered the alleged video.

What we know:

43-year-old James Mulhern was arrested and charged with one count of sex abuse of a minor after two students reportedly discovered video recorded inside a girls' dressing room at Walter Johnson High School.

The video allegedly showed girls changing before a theater performance.

FOX 5 has learned search warrants were executed at both the school and Mulhern’s home following the discovery.

Mulhern was released on a $10,000 bond. As part of his release, a judge imposed several conditions, including:

Prohibiting him from returning to Walter Johnson High School

Mandating a 24/7 curfew

Banning him from using the internet

He is also prohibited from being around minors, including family members.

FOX 5 has learned Mulhern had an active social media presence, with some posts described as controversial or lewd. Video circulating online also appears to show him running for president of a local union group.

What they're saying:

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke exclusively with a student who said they were present when the camera was discovered.

The student, who asked to remain anonymous, said there were 200 fragmented files found on the camera’s memory card.

"I’m still in shock kind of but I’m also happy that he’s in custody," the student said.

The student said the video was shared with a teacher, who then alerted school security and administrators.

"As of right now, we're talking about one event and one student. It was noted in open court that he made a statement to them about having an unhealthy attraction , self-admitted, to students. The investigation continues," said Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy.

FOX 5 asked Montgomery County Public Schools about its policy on vetting staff's social media and they responded saying, "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. Because this involves a confidential personnel matter, we are unable to disclose further details at this time."

What's next:

Mulhern is scheduled to return to court May 15 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.