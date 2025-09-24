Maryland high school shifts football schedule following violence at game

The Brief There will be no more Friday night lights at Wise High School. Games will be played on Saturdays instead. It comes after a string of violent incidents at football games.



Another high school has changed its security policies at football games after two teens were injured and another taken into custody during a game.

It’s the latest response to a string of violence at high school football games in the DMV.

What they're saying:

The school says "enough is enough."

There will be no more Friday night lights at Wise High School after last Friday's incident. Games will be played on Saturdays instead.

For some fans, knowing steps are being taken is reassuring. They're tired of the violence overshadowing the games.

"It takes away from the spirit of the game like completely, like 100%. I think within that room like it’s like, why would I want to come out and it’s not gonna be like a good time?" said Anthony White. "Like I gotta worry about my life?"

"I think it’s just a place to get you know the expression out and stuff like that. It's not really a lot of spots for us to get our you know, opinions out and stuff," said Jordan Hall.

But that "expression" has ended in several altercations.

Last Friday, the game had just wrapped around 7 p.m. when a large crowd gathered in the parking lot.

That's where police say an armed robbery and several other violent incidents broke out. Security and officers on site acted fast to disperse the crowd.

Two male teens were treated on scene for minor injuries. Another teen was taken into custody for the robbery.

Local perspective:

Neighbors tell FOX 5 this has been an ongoing concern.

Now, the school is taking action. All football games will move to Saturdays and additional security will be in place.

The policy won’t just apply to football, but to any game or event expected to draw a large crowd and while officers were already present at games, the school says those numbers will now increase.

"It's the climate that we live in right so not only are the schools taking alternative measures, everywhere you go we’re having to look at different and being flexible and you know respond to what’s happening across the board," Lakisha Pingshaw said.

For now, this change only affects Wise High School but it follows a trend.

In just the past two weeks, multiple districts have made similar moves. Spotsylvania and Prince William counties in Virginia, along with several public and charter schools in D.C., have all stepped up security in response to fights at sporting events.