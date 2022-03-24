Maryland Governor to make crime initiative announcements
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is making several crime announcements Thursday.
The Governor's office says he is holding a press conference to talk about a series of crime initiatives.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
This story will be updated once the Governor's announcement is complete.
The announcement comes after Governor Hogan announced a three-year, $500 million investment in his Re-Fund The Police initiative in January.