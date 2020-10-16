Maryland Governor Larry Hogan opens up stadiums to limited capacity for fans

article

Governor Larry Hogan announced on Friday that Maryland’s stadiums can open up to fans – but with heavy restrictions in place.

Stadiums – including FedEx Field in Prince George’s County and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore – can now open with 10 percent of their normal capacity.

The order covers only outdoor sporting venues for the time being. And attendees cannot exceed 2,500.

In addition, face coverings will be mandatory – and public health protocols must be abided.

“With our key health metrics low and stable, we are taking steps to allow more spectators, including fans of the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team, to safely attend games in the stands. It remains important to continue following all of the mitigation measures and public health protocols that keep us safe, including wearing masks and practicing physical distancing,” the Governor said.

