Maryland Governor Larry Hogan honors ASL interpreter Jimmy Beldon
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Governor Larry Hogan honored American Sign Language interpreter Jimmy Beldon Wednesday with the Governor's Citation for his important work translating the governor's press conferences during this coronavirus pandemic.
Hogan closed out his remarks after today's presser in Annapolis by presenting Beldon with the certificate on National ASL Day.
CORONAVIRUS BY THE NUMBERS: Case totals for the District, Maryland and Virginia