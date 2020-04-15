Expand / Collapse search

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan honors ASL interpreter Jimmy Beldon

Published 
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

On Wednesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan closed his remarks by presenting Jimmy Beldon, ASL interpreter, with a citation in recognition of National ASL Day.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Governor Larry Hogan honored American Sign Language interpreter Jimmy Beldon Wednesday with the Governor's Citation for his important work translating the governor's press conferences during this coronavirus pandemic.

Hogan closed out his remarks after today's presser in Annapolis by presenting Beldon with the certificate on National ASL Day. 

