Maryland committing $250M in funding to keep economy afloat amid pandemic

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a new economic initiative on Thursday to help put local economies into a second gear as the state tries to emerge from the doldrums prompted by the novel coronavirus.

Although he says the federal government must step up to provide additional money, Hogan announced that Maryland would commit $250 million to keep the economy above water.

More than $50 million of that money will go directly to restaurants. That money’s eligible uses include generating working capital, sanitization services, PPE, payroll and rent.

Businesses like restaurants have only recently reopened at limited capacity – and many fear that with the coming winter, outdoor dining will not be an option.

The state is dedicating another $50 million to small businesses, and $20 million will go to “relief for main streets” – which includes businesses and local entertainment venues.

In addition, $20 million will go toward helping businesses retain their workers.

Other smaller chunks of the packages will go to a number of other outlets – including minority owned businesses, tourism and the arts.

Finally, $100 million will go into a “rapid response” fund that can be dedicated to communities in need.

State budget officials have suggested that the pandemic could cost Maryland billions – and the impact could stretch on over two years or more.

