Maryland governor announces 3 additional coronavirus cases in the state

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced three additional coronavirus cases in the state Wednesday, bringing the total number to 12.

The Maryland Department of Health says a Montgomery County resident in his 20 who recently traveled to Spain tested positive for the virus. He is not hospitalized.

A Baltimore County resident in his 60s who worked at the recent American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, D.C. contracted the virus. He is not hospitalized.

Health officials say a man in his 60s from Prince George's County whose travel history is under investigation also tested positive. He is currently hospitalized.

