Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's chief of staff resigns over severance payout

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's chief of staff has resigned after criticism for accepting a six-figure severance package when he left his job at an independent state agency to work in the governor's office.

Roy McGrath on Monday announced he was leaving state service.

McGrath says the state cannot afford unnecessary distractions from the work the governor is doing.

Legislative leaders on Friday described the $234,000 payout reported by The Baltimore Sun last week as “truly shocking" and called for hearings.

Hogan has named chief legislative officer Keiffer Mitchell to serve as acting chief of staff.