Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan makes crab cake wager on Maryland women's NCAA tournament game

It's a battle of the crab cakes for Maryland and Delaware in the first round of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Delaware Governor John Carney have each wagered crab cakes from their respective states ahead of Friday night's March Madness matchup between the No. 4 seed University of Maryland Terrapins and the No. 13 seed University of Delaware Blue Hens.

"Crab cakes and basketball—that’s what Maryland does," said Governor Hogan. "Our women’s basketball program is one of the best in the nation, and I’m confident that tonight’s game will be a slam dunk for our Terps. I want to thank Governor Carney for agreeing to this friendly wager, and I look forward to trying some inferior Delaware crab cakes after the big win."

"Delaware is known for being the First State, and for our incredible beaches and delicious food—like the famous crab cakes at Woody’s in Dewey Beach," said Governor Carney. "We’re really proud of our Fightin’ Blue Hens, and look forward to their success in the tournament. Thank you to Governor Hogan for this fun challenge, and for preparing some crab cakes to send over to Delaware. Let’s go, Blue Hens!"

The Terps, led by Coach Brenda Frese, are 21-8 this season. The Blue Hens, led by Coach Natasha Adair, are 24-7. Tip off is Friday at 5 p.m. at Xfinity Center in College Park.