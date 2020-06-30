Maryland Gov Larry Hogan extends order barring utility shutoffs, late fees

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan once again extended the order barring utilities from shutting off residents’ services on Tuesday.

The order – which extends the moratorium through Aug. 1 – will also bar utilities from charging late fees.

The utilities covered by the bill include electricity, water, phone and internet.

Maryland’s economy has struggled under restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As “non-essential” businesses shut down or drastically reduce services, unemployment in Maryland soared.

The governor initially extended the moratorium through July 1.



