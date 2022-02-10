Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan calls on state to rescind school mask policy

Governor Larry Hogan is calling on the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, citing the state’s health metrics and vaccine availability for school-age children.

"A growing number of medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials throughout the nation are calling for an end to school mask requirements," writes Governor Hogan. "In light of dramatic improvements to our health metrics and the widespread availability of vaccines, I am calling on you to take action to rescind this policy."

The call comes on the heels of the Virginia Senate passing legislation that would ban public school systems from imposing mask requirements on students. The house is expected to advance it to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature.

Youngkin is cheering on the legislation, which emerged in the Senate earlier this week. He called the Senate vote a win for students across Virginia.

In his letter, Gov. Hogan says Maryland continues to report declines in key COVID-19 metrics and the state is one of the most vaccinated in the country, including vaccinating children at a rate above the national average.

"I applaud you for your efforts to support in-person instruction and your emphasis on social-emotional health," Gov. Hogan writes. "Now, it is critical to move toward normalcy for students and families by rescinding the school masking policy that was adopted by the State Board of Education in Dec. 2021, and enacted by the Maryland General Assembly's Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review Committee (AELR). We must all learn to live with this virus, not in fear of it."

Read the governor's letter in full here.