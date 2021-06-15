Over 6.5 million Marylanders vaccinated for COVID-19, Gov. Hogan says

Over 6.5 million Marylanders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.

Hogan said that the state's seven-day positivity rate has dropped to a record low 0.82 percent.

Officials says the 6,528,935 adults that have received at least one dose represents 72.2 percent of the state. That number ranks better than 40 other states, officials added.

Health officials say the state's positivity rate has been under one percent for seven straight days. COVID-19 hospitalizations are also down 84 percent since mid-April.