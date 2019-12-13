Maryland Gov. Hogan pledges $130M for pre-K expansion, other initiatives
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Gov. Larry Hogan is supporting $130 million more to expand pre-K and other education priorities.
The Republican governor made the announcement Friday.
Hogan says he will support legislation to commit more than $100 million for early support and interventions for young children and their families.
He's also pledging to commit more than $30 million over two years to fund Concentration of Poverty grants to provide full-time coverage of health care practitioners and community school coordinators.
He also says he will introduce new legislation to expand access to Advanced Placement tests for low-income students.
Hogan says he will commit to more than $1 million to the AP Opportunities Act of 2020.