Maryland Gov. Hogan pledges $130M for pre-K expansion, other initiatives

Gov. Larry Hogan is supporting $130 million more to expand pre-K and other education priorities.

The Republican governor made the announcement Friday.

Hogan says he will support legislation to commit more than $100 million for early support and interventions for young children and their families.

He's also pledging to commit more than $30 million over two years to fund Concentration of Poverty grants to provide full-time coverage of health care practitioners and community school coordinators.

He also says he will introduce new legislation to expand access to Advanced Placement tests for low-income students.

Hogan says he will commit to more than $1 million to the AP Opportunities Act of 2020.