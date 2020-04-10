Maryland Gov Hogan calls unemployment claim process unacceptable, vows to change it

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Friday said he’s become aware that unemployed residents of the state are facing challenges when they try to file their claims, and he vowed to change it.

After the novel coronavirus forced businesses across the country to shut down, a record number of Americans filed for unemployment – and more than 100,000 filed in the state of Maryland this past week.

The governor called the process “completely unacceptable” and said he would “activate the full weight of the state government to assist the Maryland Department of Labor” to make sure unemployed Marylanders will get the help they need.

The Governor also provided an update on the so-called “strike teams” – which combine personnel from National Guard, local and state health departments, and hospital systems.

According to Hogan, the strike teams have responded to nine nursing homes in Maryland, and have been deployed to 15 group homes for children.

In addition, the Governor announced that the state anticipates a revenue loss of $2.8 billion for the 2020 fiscal year.

In response, the state is freezing all spending and hiring – except for those expenses that contribute to combatting COVID-19 and payroll.

He noted that the Maryland Department of Budget and Management will be making recommendations for cuts in the budget.

In a moment of levity, the Governor declared the “Easter Bunny” an essential worker, and asked Marylanders to reflect on the spirit of hope embodied in the Easter holiday.

“Easter really is a day of hope, which is something all of us desperately need right now,” he said.

