Maryland family’s beloved poodle mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs

A Maryland family is heartbroken after their beloved poodle, Noodle, was mauled to death by two neighbor dogs in their backyard.

Poodle attack in Potomac

The backstory:

The incident occurred Monday afternoon in Potomac, when Noodle, a 7-year-old toy poodle, was attacked by two dogs roaming the neighborhood. The Raina family’s Ring camera captured the brutal attack, which lasted only seconds before family members could rush to help.

Sadly, it was too late for Noodle, who was mortally wounded. The family’s other small dog was in the yard but was not harmed.

Priti Raina, Noodle’s owner, expressed her grief, saying, "He had this bond with each one of us differently. We are grieving. Everybody is grieving differently in their own way because he touched us all. He gave us unconditional love and he sacrificed his life because of negligence."

In response to the attack, Montgomery County Animal Control cited the owner of the two dogs and issued an order for them to be kept on a leash whenever outside and muzzled off property.

The dogs, Poppy and Lola, were not taken by animal control, but the owner was warned to control the animals or risk them being seized and euthanized.

Neighbors have expressed concern about the roaming dogs, which they've been told will be taken away to a relative's home soon.

One neighbor, Donye Dominguez, recalled an incident when the dogs approached a baby in a stroller, which was captured in a photo by the nanny. "Something definitely needs to be done about these dogs being off the leash," Dominguez said.

Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedsen emphasized the importance of proper training and care for pets, stating that local laws require pet owners to treat their dogs responsibly.