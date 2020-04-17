Maryland extends closure of schools through May 15 amid battle against coronavirus

Maryland has extended the closure of schools through May 15 as the state battles the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“After extensive consultation with the State Board of Education and leading public health experts in the state, I am extending the closure of schools," Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon said in a press conference Friday.

Salmon said they will use this time to evaluate every option for the remainder of the school year and into the summer in an attempt to develop a long-term plan for recovery.

The state of Maryland has more than 11,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with 425 deaths.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the closures of schools in the District for the remainder of the academic year Friday morning..

Mayor Bowser said that distance learning will continue through May 29, which is three weeks earlier than originally planned.

