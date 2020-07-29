Maryland expands masks order to all public spaces; will remain in phase 2

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that face coverings will be required in all public spaces across the state, effective July 31 at 5 p.m.

The order includes all public indoor and outdoor environments for businesses and buildings.

In addition, while Maryland is not on the Federal list of red zone states – which includes states with heavily reported COVID-19 outbreaks like Texas and Florida – officials are urging caution.

The Governor announced on Wednesday that Maryland has “paused” its advance to phase three and will sustain phase two restrictions “for the foreseeable future.”

While Maryland – and neighboring Virginia – are exempted from D.C.’s quarantine list, bot of those states are on New York’s list.

The governor also issued a travel advisory, asking Marylanders to refrain from venturing to states with positivity rates of 10 percent or higher.

The list includes Florida, Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Arizona, Alabama, South Carolina, Nebraska and Idaho.

In addition, the governor revealed some of the results of the state’s contact tracing data.

According to state analysts, family gatherings were the main culprit for spreading the virus, with 42 percent of the cases.

House parties accounted for 23 percent, and outdoor gatherings accounted for 21 percent.

