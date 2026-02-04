Maryland elementary school student injured after firearm discharges in classroom, police say

Officials say an elementary school student was injured Wednesday when a firearm he was holding accidentally discharged inside a classroom.

Anne Arundel County Police say the incident happened around 10 a.m. at Freetown Elementary School in Glen Burnie. According to investigators, the child had the weapon in his hand when it went off.

Several other students were in the classroom at the time, but no additional injuries were reported. Arundel County Public Schools say they are providing support services to students. The school dismissed students at 11:15 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.