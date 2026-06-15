The Brief Maryland earthquake was reported Monday in Bel Air North. The quake originated at 11:02 a.m. at a depth of 5.0 kilometers. More than 200 Did You Feel It? responses were submitted with no damage reported.



A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Monday in Maryland, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded at 11:02 a.m. near Bel Air North in Harford County, about 28 miles north of Baltimore and roughly 65 miles north of Washington, D.C.

Maryland earthquake: Magnitude 2.4 rattles Bel Air North area Monday, USGS says (USGS)

The USGS said the earthquake originated at a depth of 5.0 kilometers, which is considered shallow.

According to the USGS, more than 200 Did You Feel It? responses were submitted, mostly from people in the immediate area and along the nearby Pennsylvania–Maryland line. No responses were reported in the Washington, D.C. region.

No damage was reported.