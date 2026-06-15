Maryland earthquake: Magnitude 2.4 rattles Bel Air North area Monday, USGS says
BEL AIR, Md. - A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Monday in Maryland, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake was recorded at 11:02 a.m. near Bel Air North in Harford County, about 28 miles north of Baltimore and roughly 65 miles north of Washington, D.C.
Maryland earthquake: Magnitude 2.4 rattles Bel Air North area Monday, USGS says (USGS)
The USGS said the earthquake originated at a depth of 5.0 kilometers, which is considered shallow.
According to the USGS, more than 200 Did You Feel It? responses were submitted, mostly from people in the immediate area and along the nearby Pennsylvania–Maryland line. No responses were reported in the Washington, D.C. region.
No damage was reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the United States Geological Survey.