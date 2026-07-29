President Trump unveils $22.5 billion plan to overhaul Dulles International Airport

The Brief President Donald Trump unveiled a $22.5 billion project to modernize Dulles International Airport. The project aims to fix passenger bottlenecks while preserving the main terminal. The proposal would phase out People Movers, the airports mobile lounge shuttles.



President Donald Trump unveiled plans Wednesday to carry out a $22.5 billion modernization of Washington Dulles International Airport, calling the project "sorely needed" after previously criticizing the facility as a "terrible airport."

President Trump, appearing alongside the Transportation Secretary, announced the overhaul after months of reviewing design proposals submitted by 30 architects.

Major design changes

What we know:

The proposed transformation will add more than 5 million square feet of new or renovated space. The project aims to fix ongoing passenger bottlenecks while preserving the airport's original main terminal.

The project would demolish Concourses C and D, which the president described as "basic disasters, and would replace them with new terminal structures.

The project would also phase out the airport’s traditional mobile lounge shuttles, or People Movers, and install a new U-shaped underground AeroTrain network for faster gate access.

Under the proposal, the airport would gain a new 32,000-space parking garage adjacent to the main terminal. The project would keep the main terminal, designed by one of the world’s great architects, intact.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ President Trump unveiled a $22.5 billion modernization project for Washington Dulles International Airport.

Project timeline and financing

Timeline:

Construction is already underway at Dulles for a new Concourse E funded by Biden-era legislation. However, officials noted that the newly announced Trump-backed plans will not rely on federal funding.

Instead, the project will be financed through Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) bonds, with airlines paying for the costs.

Project leaders anticipate that construction could begin as early as next spring with minimal disruption to daily airport operations.

When asked about his motivation behind transforming the Washington metropolitan area, President Trump pointed to the essential role that gateways play in the region's overall appeal:

"Well, this is important; this is travel. So, in terms of the importance, I think the arc is going to be incredible. I think the protected ballroom and military center that we're building at the White House is going to be unbelievable. It's very important. But you know, this is the airport. This is sort of the lifeblood of a city or a capital, certainly a capital, and this will go from one of the worst, just like Washington. Washington was one of the worst places in this country. Now it's one of the best."