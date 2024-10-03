Maryland DNR issues warning as black bear feeding activity increases during fall months

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is warning residents that black bear activity will increase into the fall months as they enter a heightened period of feeding in preparation for winter hibernation.

With the arrival of autumn, bears become more active in their search for food, leading to increased road crossings and a higher likelihood of encountering human-provided food sources.

During this time, bears may lose their natural fear of humans, posing dangers to both people and bears. Residents are advised to secure bird feeders, pet food, and trash to prevent attracting bears, and to delay filling songbird feeders until winter.

"Bears will be more active and visible over the coming weeks as they search for food and prepare for winter," Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said in a statement online. "The Department would like to remind everyone that it is vitally important for bears that they remain wild and not become acclimated to humans. Residents should proactively remove any food or other attractants that could potentially increase the likelihood of this occurring."

While black bears are primarily found in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties, they can also roam into other areas of northern and central Maryland. Motorists in the western counties should be vigilant for bears crossing roads, especially in October and November. Bears will start entering dens in mid-November, with most settling in by mid-December.

More information about living with black bears can be found online or by calling 410-260-8540 or 301-777-2136.

