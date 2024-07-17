Maryland 2024 black bear hunt lottery now open

The Maryland 2024 black bear hunt lottery is now open.

Hunters can enter the lottery for the annual six-day black bear hunt in western Maryland.

The 2024 bear hunt will take place October 21-26 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. Officials say it’s an important part of managing Maryland’s expanding black bear population.

Applications can be purchased for $15 from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources from now through August 31 online, through a license agent, or by calling 866-344-8889.

After the lottery deadline closes, hunters will be able to check the DNR black bear hunt website on September 4, 2024 to see if their lottery application was selected. Anyone with questions can email blackbear.dnr@maryland.gov.

You can enter the DNR lottery online.