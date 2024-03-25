On the night of November 16, 2016 Karen Osborne stepped out of her Frederick, Maryland home and into immediate danger. She came face-to-face with an angry black bear after she unknowingly walked between the full-grown female and her three cubs. The attack that came next left her near death.

Osborne suffered a black eye, a broken arm, and a broken pelvis. The attack went on for over 30 minutes and left her with broken teeth and covered in bite marks. She was hospitalized for several days.

Karen Osborne bear attack: Should you fight back or play dead?

Osborne told FOX 5 at the time that the bear came at her four separate times and from three different directions. "Then she came back around again and grabbed the top of my head with her teeth and then she started to try and go for my neck and I [put my hand in a fist] to kind of protect my neck, so I hit her four times," she told us. "I tried to hit her really hard to get to go away and it didn't work. And then she came around another time - the last time she attacked me - and put her paw on my back and kept trying to bite at me. Every time I moved, she would start to come and attack me. I could feel her breath. I think she stopped because she was tired."

Osborne remained curled up in the fetal position until she finally managed to call 911. She was lucky. She survived the attack.

READ MORE: Maryland woman brutally attacked by bear: 'I really didn't think I was going to make it'

According to information from the National Park Service, the way you respond if you are involved in a bear attack could mean the difference between life and death.

Bluff Charge or Aggressive Charge?

Every attack is different so it’s important to understand the bear’s behavior before it strikes.

First, there are two types of charges — bluff charges and aggressive charges.

What is a bluff charge? Bluff charges are meant to scare or intimidate. During a bluff charge, the bear will have its head and ears up and forward. It will puff itself up to look bigger and will bound on its front paws toward you - moving in big leaps. It will stop short or veer off to one side before it reaches you.

Bluff charges are more common. Often, bears retreat after a bluff charge.

If you observe a bluff charge about to happen, slowly wave your arms above your head while walking away. Hold your ground when the bear charges and try to stay calm. After the bear charges, slowly retreat. Speak in a calm voice and make it known that you aren’t a threat.

It’s important not to run during a bluff charge as it may trigger the bear to attack. Be ready to defend yourself in case the bear turns aggressive.

What is an aggressive charge? These are very dangerous. Be ready to protect and defend yourself. Prior to the attack, the bears may yawn, clack their teeth, or pound their front paws on the ground while huffing. If showing these behaviors, the animal is probably stressed, and it may be getting ready to charge.

The bear will likely have its head down and ears pointed back. NPS officials say the bear will come at you like a freight train.

Fight Back or Play Dead?

If a black bear charges and attacks you, officials say fight back with everything you have. Use direct punches and kicks at the bear’s face. Use any weapon you can find like a rock, branches, or bear spray to defend yourself.

If a grizzly or brown bear charges and attacks you, play dead, NPS says. Cover your head and neck with your hands and arms. Lay flat on your stomach and spread your legs apart. Stay still and don’t make any noise – that’s because you’re trying to convince the bear that you aren’t a threat to it or its cubs.

If you think the bear has left the area, don’t get up right away. The bear may still be in the area. Wait several minutes until you are sure. Fighting back during an attack from a grizzly or brown bear may make matters worse. Only fight back if the attack persists.

What If You Surprise a Bear?

Don’t fight back if you surprise a bear, NPS says. This could cause it to act more aggressively towards you and could trigger an attack.

If you surprise a bear like Osborne did, slowly and calmly back away and avoid direct eye contact with the animal. Speak calmly and wave your arms to let the bear know you are a human. Grab any children or pets and move away.

If you surprise a black bear, and it charges or attacks, you need to fight back.

If you surprise a grizzly or brown bear, and it charges or attacks, play dead and only fight back if the attack persists.

NPS says never run from a surprised bear because it could trigger a predatory reaction. Also, don’t try to retreat by climbing a tree.

Predatory Bears?

If you encounter a predatory bear, or one that follows or stalks you like a predator, do not run. Get ready to fight. These types of behaviors are not defensive, and you may find that the bear will attack suddenly. Try to seek shelter in a building or vehicle. If there is no shelter available, be ready to fight. No matter the species, you must always fight back against a predatory bear with everything you got – even your feet and fists.