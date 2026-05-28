Maryland Department of Health reports first heat related death of 2026

The Maryland Department of Health reported the state’s first heat‑related death of 2026 on Thursday. Officials said an adult male in the 70 to 80‑year‑old age range died in Calvert County.

What we know:

Maryland Secretary of Health Dr. Meena Seshamani offered condolences to the man’s family and urged residents to take precautions as hotter days approach. She reminded Marylanders to guard against overheating by using local cooling centers and checking on those most vulnerable, including older adults and people with chronic diseases.

Residents who need a cooling center can contact their local health department or call 2‑1‑1 with their county and zip code to get information on locations, hours and available accommodations.

The Maryland Department of Health shared these tips to help residents deal with extreme heat:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible.

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler, and take breaks if necessary.

Heat-related illness warning signs:

Muscle pain or spasms

Headache

Vomiting

Extreme weakness

Nausea

Disorientation

Rapid, shallow breathing

Officials remind residents to never leave children or pets in a vehicle and to always check twice to make sure it is empty. Even on a 70‑degree day the temperature inside of a car can climb past 100 degrees within 30 minutes.

During the 2025 heat season, Maryland had 36 heat-related deaths.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland Department of Health.



