Maryland dental assistant recorded dressing room upskirt videos, stole patient data: police

A Maryland dental assistant was indicted on 68 charges after allegedly recording dressing room upskirt videos at a mall and illegally accessing private media of patients and coworkers at the dentist's office where he worked.

Officials say 43-year-old Delano Draine faces peeping tom, visual surveillance, theft, and computer crime charges from evidence discovered after a 16-year-old female accused him of recording her while in a dressing room at a clothing store in The Mall in Columbia in 2023.

Through the investigation, police say they found upskirt and dressing room videos of at least 11 unidentified women on his devices.

The indictment also alleges that while working as a dental assistant, Draine captured cell phone passcodes of women, both patients and coworkers, by recording them using their phones. Officials then say he accessed their devices and went through their media galleries. He is then accuse of recording their personal videos and photos onto his phone.

Detectives believe they have identified 37 women victims from the dental office incidents.

At this point, detectives do not believe any of the recorded images or videos have been posted online.

Anyone with information in connection to the case is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.