Maryland, DC sue Trump administration over Education Department job cuts

The Brief Maryland and DC joined a lawsuit with 20 other states to stop the Trump administration’s mass layoffs at the Education Department. The lawsuit argues the cuts will harm students, delay financial aid, and violate federal law by dismantling the agency without Congress. Maryland AG Anthony Brown warns the cuts will worsen school funding gaps, hurt students with disabilities, and make college less affordable. The lawsuit seeks a court order to block the layoffs, calling them unconstitutional and damaging to education nationwide.



A coalition of 21 attorneys general, including Maryland’s top prosecutor, is suing the Trump administration over sweeping layoffs at the U.S. Department of Education, calling the cuts an illegal attempt to dismantle a critical agency that serves millions of students.

Department of Education layoffs

What we know:

The federal lawsuit, filed Thursday in Massachusetts, argues that slashing the department’s workforce by half — eliminating approximately 1,300 positions — will cripple its ability to distribute federal education funds, oversee financial aid programs, and enforce civil rights protections in schools.

"This outrageous effort to leave students behind and deprive them of a quality education is reckless and illegal," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "Today, I am taking action to stop the madness and protect our schools and the students who depend on them."

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown echoed those concerns, warning that the cuts could lead to larger class sizes, reduced services for students with disabilities, and financial aid delays that could make college unaffordable for many.

"Every Maryland student — no matter their zip code — deserves a quality education, and we will not allow the federal government to abandon its duty to our children," Brown said.

The lawsuit argues that only Congress has the power to eliminate the Department of Education or dismantle its core functions. Trump has long called for shutting down the agency, criticizing it as wasteful and politically biased.

Despite the layoffs, the Education Department has insisted it will continue to meet its obligations under federal law. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Big picture view:

The department’s programs serve more than 50 million K-12 students across 18,200 school districts nationwide. The agency also administers federal student loans and grants that support more than 12 million college students each year.

The coalition’s lawsuit contends that gutting the department will disproportionately harm students with disabilities, low-income families, and rural school districts that rely on federal assistance. The attorneys general are seeking a court order to block the layoffs and preserve the department’s essential functions.

The lawsuit is backed by attorneys general from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, Wisconsin, and Vermont.