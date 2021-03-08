Maryland continues COVID-19 vaccine rollout; long wait times at some mass vaccination sites

There's still no timeline on when Maryland will move into Phase 2 of vaccinations according to Acting Health Secretary Dennis Schrader.

"It's a little early for that right now," said Schrader, when asked about Phase 2. "We have about 2.1 million people eligible (in Phase One). We're getting close to half of the eligible Marylanders vaccinated, but we want to make sure that we get as many people vaccinated that are eligible. So we're looking over the horizon, especially when we get more vaccine probably in April, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves."

Maryland remains in phase 1C which covers adults 65-74 and some essential workers.

The general population will be vaccinated in Phase 3.

Schrader said supply remains the biggest challenge. He said Maryland won't get another large shipment of Johnson and Johnson's single dose vaccine for up to three weeks.

On Friday, Maryland gave over 50,000 shots in 24 hours for the first time.

Schrader said the mass vaccination site at Six Flags in Prince George's County is giving 4,000 shots a day.

On Friday and through the weekend the site saw wait times over two hours.

Schrader said part of the problem is people arriving to early.

"We do want to urge people, if you have an appointment, try not to get here until 15 minutes before," he said. "You will get your vaccination."