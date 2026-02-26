Maryland considering bills that would restrict local law enforcement's cooperation with ICE

The Brief Maryland lawmakers are reviewing a pair of bills that would restrict law enforcement's interactions with federal immigration officials. One of the bills would require a local law enforcement official to record federal immigration officials enforcement actions. The other would restrict law enforcement's ability to take certain actions related to immigration enforcement.



State senators in Annapolis are reviewing a pair of bills that would restrict law enforcement's interactions with federal immigration officials.

One of the bills would require a local law enforcement official to record federal immigration officials enforcement actions, while the other would restrict law enforcement's ability to take certain actions related to immigration enforcement.

The details:

Senate bill 791 prohibits state law enforcement officials from asking about or investigating a person's citizenship, detaining or prolonging the detention of someone for the purpose of investigating their citizenship, based on the suspicion that the person has committed a civil immigration violation, or at the request of federal immigration officials unless presented with a valid warrant.

Senate bill 660 would require a law enforcement officer — when notified of an immigration enforcement action — to observe, document, and record the interaction.

Sen. Chris West pressed the bill's proponents about how this would work given current resources in law enforcement, particularly in smaller jurisdictions.

Supporters of the bills say they just want to avoid what happened in Minneapolis, where U.S. citizens were killed while interacting with ICE agents and bystander video footage appeared to contradict public statements by federal officials.

Local perspective:

A group of sheriffs opposed to the bills said they don't have the manpower to do it.

"Interpreting that bill as I see it, I can't pick up the phone and call ICE. I can't give them a list of arrestees," Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins said. "I can't allow ICE to walk into my building. What is wrong with this picture? Marylanders don't want this. But people in this room arent listening."

Wednesday’s meeting was just the first reading. These bills have a long way to go before they would make it to the governor's desk.

The sheriffs are convinced they are going to pass given the democratic majority in both houses.