Maryland city named 4th best place to find job

By
Published  July 27, 2024 2:13pm EDT
Columbia
FOX 5 DC

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. - This Maryland city has been one of the best places to find a job, according to a new report by WalletHub.

The personal-finance website released its 2024 report on the best and worst places in the United States to find a job. Columbia, Maryland secured the fourth position nationally. Washington, D.C. was listed at seventeen. 

The report compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 31 key indicators of job-market strength. They range from job opportunities per jobseeker to employment growth to the monthly average starting salary.