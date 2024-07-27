Maryland city named 4th best place to find job

This Maryland city has been one of the best places to find a job, according to a new report by WalletHub.

The personal-finance website released its 2024 report on the best and worst places in the United States to find a job. Columbia, Maryland secured the fourth position nationally. Washington, D.C. was listed at seventeen.

The report compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 31 key indicators of job-market strength. They range from job opportunities per jobseeker to employment growth to the monthly average starting salary.