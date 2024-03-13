Maryland city equity official says she wants US to burn to the ground: 'My ideology can rise from the ashes'

The City of College Park hired a "racial equity" leader to spearhead its mission to eliminate systemic racism in its departments, which have made statements defending violence and promoting the idea of a revolution against the United States.

Kayla Aliese Carter supports "Black liberation" through revolutionary means and said she is working with some activists to plan "how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down." She was hired to be a "Racial Equity Officer" under former Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn, who resigned from office after being arrested for child pornography.

According to the city's website, she assembled a team tasked with implementing a "racial equity" agenda across all city departments, affecting policies, practices, programs and budgets. However, after publication, the city told Fox News Digital that Carter doesn't oversee an entire team.

"Ms. Carter does not oversee an 'entire team.' Ms. Carter does not supervise City staff and her work primarily has been with the City’s Restorative Justice Commission, which has been charged with the development and implementation of a successful process of restorative justice for College Park’s Lakeland community," the city told Fox News Digital.

Carter was hired after former Mayor Wojahn signed into law "Resolution 20-R-16," "which renounced systemic racism, declared support of Black lives, and called for the ongoing explicit and conscious confrontation of racism," in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The law mandated a systemic review – currently being performed by Carter – of "all current policies and programs" for evidence of bias and "disparate impact… for Black people."

Carter believes it's not enough to be not racist, one must be actively antiracist and working to "dismantle this s--t." Some of her posts contain defenses for violence, asking, "Why do Black people always have to rationalize our violence and anger?

"Remember we are at war against colonialism," read a post on Instagram from Feb. 2021. She captioned it with, "We can't forget."

The header for her X account says the following: "I can't wait for society to collapse so MY ideology can rise from the ashes!"

"Today I cohosted and occupied space with dozens of people who have committed their lives, businesses, and money to Black liberation. On all days, every day, each day. Light workers. Already planning (BEEN PLANNING) for how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down," she wrote in May 2020.

Another post from May 2020 reads, "Do y'all understand why the oppressed are constantly shamed out of using violence?? BECAUSE THE OPPRESSOR WANTS TO BE THE SOLE PROFITEER OF VIOLENCE. THEY DON'T WANT TO DEAL WITH BACK TALK. 'DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO' FACE A--. No."

Carter frequently posts stories about her day-to-day life and used the term "a yT [White]" to refer to colleagues.

"I can't believe I forgot to tweet this earlier but I went in the office this morning a yT said, ‘You cut your hair -- or took it out I guess...’ I was so confused bc I haven't had braids in a month... but this distracted me from the fact that I need a new job," she wrote in one post.

In another she wrote, "This yT man in my meeting just said, ‘I want to take a moment and give the floor to any Black... participants to... tell us what MLK Day this year meant to you.’ I SWEAR I AM WHEEZING WHO HIRES THESE PEOPLE?"

Other racialized comments included her saying, "This is why I can't stand Blacks..." and "This is why I cant trust yT people" in April and July 2022, respectively.

In 2021 she posted, "I hate when White children stare at me its literally terrifying so I just state back until they stop."

"The police ARE the White supremacists," she wrote in August 2020.

For her work in the city government, Carter makes $75,600, which is slightly above the average salary for the state at $69,750.

According to her posts on X, Carter doesn't appear to be enthusiastic about her role, and blames "capitalism" for forcing her to be in the workforce. She'd rather be a "collage artist" or a "lady of leisure," she said on X in March and July 2023, respectively.

"Tired of being so underpaid also tired of applying to new jobs. I don't wanna go back to s*lling dr*gs but this economy is getting desperate," Carter wrote in October.

"Engaging in important dialogues exploring the impact of capitalism on daily life (its a Tuesday and I have to work," Carter wrote on X. The post included a screenshot of a text message exchange. The outgoing message said, "White man calling, I got to go."

"I need a new job but the problem is that I don't want to work I just wanna lay in my bed being a girl can anyone help me with this?" Carter said in January.

