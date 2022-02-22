Maryland Board of Education votes to rescind statewide school mask mandate

The Maryland State Board of Education has voted 12-2 to rescind the statewide school mask mandate as of March 1.

Gov. Larry Hogan called on the board earlier this month to rescind the state's school mask policy, citing the state’s health metrics and vaccine availability for school-age children.

The state board of education responded to Hogan's request, saying they would not immediately lift the mask mandate for students.

Hogan released this statement on the rescinding of the mask mandate:

"I want to thank the State Board of Education for heeding our call to rescind its school mask policy. This action aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country.

"I also want to express my sincere appreciation to all the parents who have spoken out in recent weeks. At a time when Maryland has the lowest COVID-19 metrics in the country, this is a major step for normalcy and the well-being of our students.

"The General Assembly must now act swiftly to ratify the State Board’s decision."