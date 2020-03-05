Maryland bill would make daylight saving time permanent

article

Clocks across Maryland and most of America will spring forward this weekend – snatching an hour of sleep from our Sunday mornings.

But some Maryland lawmakers want to make Daylight Saving Time permanent – which would mean no more changing of the clocks.

The idea is to have later sunrises and later sunset , but it would put Maryland out of state with the rest of the East Coast for part of the year.

Hawaii and Arizona are currently the only states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

