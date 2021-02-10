Maryland Bay Bridge burnout driver gets weekend in jail

A Virginia man whose wild burnout maneuvers on the Bay Bridge were caught on camera will get just one weekend in jail.

Gary Ray Montague, Jr., 22, of Dumfries was sentenced to 60 days in jail – but that sentence was suspended.

He must also spend 18 months on probation.

In September, the Maryland Transportation Authority police arrested Montague, charging him with four counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations.

His charges included reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.

Montague is slated to report to the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center this Friday.

The Bay Bridge is one of the most heavily trafficked routes in Maryland – particularly on the weekends, as residents of the state’s urban centers make their way to its eastern beach communities.